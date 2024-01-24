Rahul dares Assam Police to file more FIRs; says he won’t be intimidated

A day after Guwahati Police filed a case against him and other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking crowd, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared the BJP-ruled state to file “as many cases as it can”, asserting that he will not be intimidated.

Addressing his first public meeting on the 7th day of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Barpeta district, the Congress leader slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and termed him the “most corrupt CM” of the country with a series of allegations related to land and areca nut.

‘I don’t know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, I am not going to be intimidated. BJP-RSS can’t intimidate me,’ he added.

The Guwahati Police on Tuesday suo motu registered an FIR against Gandhi and other leaders for wanton acts of violence in the state capital.

‘I gave a speech against (Narendra) Modi’s special friend (Gautam) Adani and case was filed against me. Then they threw me out of parliament and took away my government residence. I gave the keys myself, I don’t want it.

‘My home is in the heart of every Indian citizen, I live there. I have lakhs of houses in Assam, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and all other states,’ Gandhi said amidst a huge round of applause from the public.

After his night halt at Bishnupur, Gandhi started the 7th day of the Yatra in Assam with a roadshow from Barpeta town to New Bus stand, where he addressed the public, of the district headquarters in a four-wheeler.

He was seen sitting on the roof of a sports utility vehicle, which slowly moved through the main roads of the town amidst a sea of people waving the National Flag along with that of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ (BJNY), Congress party and other opposition parties like CPI(M). Gandhi received bundles of Gamochas (Assam scarf) and other ethnic scarfs from the public while interacting with children of the participants atop his vehicle.

Alleging that a series of corruption is taking place in Assam, the Congress leader termed Sarma as the “most corrupt CM” in the country.