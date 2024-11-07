Rahul claims he is not ‘anti-business’ but ‘anti-monopoly’ and ‘pro-jobs’

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted on Thursday that he is not “anti-business” as being projected by the BJP but “anti-monopoly” and “anti-creating oligopolies”.

Gandhi also claimed that after an article written by him was published in a newspaper, many play-fair businesses have told him that a senior minister has been calling and forcing them to say good things on social media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government’s programmes.

The Congress leader’s remarks came a day after he wrote an opinion piece in a newspaper.

Gandhi, however, had also asserted that a “new deal for progressive Indian business is an idea whose time has come”.

In a video posted on X on Thursday, Gandhi said: “I want to make something absolutely clear, I have been projected by my opponents in the BJP to be anti-business. I am not anti-business in the least, I am anti-monopoly, I am anti-creating oligopolies, I am anti-domination of business by one or two or five people.”

“I started my career as a management consultant and I understand the type of things that are required for a business to succeed. So I just want to repeat, I am not anti-business, I am anti-monopoly,” the former Congress chief said.

In a post accompanying the video, Gandhi said: “I am pro-jobs, pro-business, pro-innovation, pro-competition. I am anti-monopoly.”