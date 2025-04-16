Rahul chairs meeting of Gujarat Cong, outlines criteria for promotion, tickets

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday night chaired a meeting of the coordination committee of the Gujarat unit of his party where he outlined

criteria for the promotion of leaders within the organisation and distribution of election tickets.

The meeting, held at the circuit house, was attended by all senior state Congress leaders besides party general secretary K C Venugopal and state in-charge Mukul Wasnik, said a Congress release.

Gandhi reviewed the performance of state leaders who were also entrusted with the task of defeating the BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections, it said.

He made it clear that only those who perform well will get promotion. The responsibility of every senior leader will be decided and work will be assigned accordingly, said the release.

Leaders who fail to fulfill their responsibilities will not get any position, and those who become active only during elections will not get the party ticket, the release added.

Workers and leaders who remain among the people will be given tickets, Gandhi told the gathering, and assured that district presidents who perform well will be made ministers if the party comes to power in Gujarat, said the release.