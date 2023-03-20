Rahul calls on party leaders to fight BJP in united manner

Belagavi (K’taka): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on party leaders in poll-bound Karnataka to fight the BJP in a united manner as he exuded confidence about “sweeping” the upcoming assembly elections.



The party also wooed the youth with promises of unemployment allowance — its fourth poll ‘guarantee’ — and filling up of vacancies in government jobs, in the event of the party coming to power in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

While thanking people of Karnataka for supporting his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and making it successful, Gandhi took a dig at the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“The Yatra sent out a message that this country belongs to everyone, not just to select two to three, not Adaniji’s. This country belongs to farmers, labourers, the poor and youth,” the Wayanad MP said.

He dubbed the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka as “most corrupt in the country” and a “40 per cent commission government.”

“We will fight the election together. All Congress leaders will fight together. Congress will sweep this election, because the BJP government is a 40 per cent commission government, and the people of Karnataka want to get rid of this government. They want a government that will work for poor, downtrodden, middle class, small traders,” Gandhi said. Taking into account the message of the youth that they are not getting jobs, the Congress has decided to give Rs 3,000 per month to every graduate, and Rs 1,500 per month to every diploma holder, for two years as unemployment allowance, he said. “We understand your (youth) problem and BJP is not giving you jobs.”

He said the Congress in the state will provide jobs to 10 lakh youth in five years, and assured that 2.5 lakh government vacancies will be filled up.