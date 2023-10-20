Rahul assures support price to turmeric farmers in Telangana

Jagtial: The Congress will ensure that turmeric farmers get Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 support price per quintal, if the party is elected to power in Telangana in the November 30 Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.



Addressing a rally here, during the party’s ongoing ‘Vijayabheri’ Yatra in the state, he said the Congress government, if comes to power, will also ensure that farmers get Rs 500 more than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for every crop they grow. The Congress will also revive the sugar factory here, he said.

Gandhi reiterated that if voted to power, Congress would undertake a caste census in India, including Telangana.

The Congress leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not making public the data of the caste census done by the then Congress-led UPA regime.

‘The Congress after coming to power in Delhi (in Centre) will release the previous data and also conduct, new caste census,’ Gandhi said, adding the party will also get the caste census done in Telangana if elected to power.

Attacking BRS, BJP and AIMIM, the Wayanad MP said they work in cahoots and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit supports the saffron party in the Parliament.

Striking an emotional chord, Gandhi said his relationship with Telangana goes back from the times of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

He reiterated that the upcoming elections in the state is between Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana and Prajala (people’s) Telangana.

Meanwhile, Gandhi, during a roadshow, here stopped at a roadside eatery and tried his hand at making a dosa. He also gave some chocolates to children, Congress sources said.