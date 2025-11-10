Rahul alleges SIR exercise an attempt to cover up and institutionalise ‘vote theft’

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is an attempt to cover up “vote theft” and institutionalise it.

Speaking to mediapersons, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said he believes that, like Haryana, “vote theft” occurred in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh as well.

“Vote theft is an issue, and SIR now, it is about covering it up and institutionalising the system,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Gandhi was on a two-day visit to MP’s Pachmarhi to attend the state’s district Congress presidents’ training camp.

The SIR of voters’ lists began in nine states and three Union Territories on November 4.

“A few days ago, I gave a presentation on Haryana, and I clearly saw that vote theft was taking place... 25 lakh votes were stolen, one in every eight votes was stolen,” Gandhi alleged.

“After looking at that, after looking at the data, I believe that the same thing happened in MP, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. And this is the system of the BJP and the Election Commission,” he charged.

“We have more evidence, which we will provide gradually. But my issue is vote theft,” the Congress MP claimed.

Asked whether he will reveal more details later, Gandhi said they have “a lot of different information, very detailed information,” which will be released in stages. “Right now, only a little has been shown,” the Congress leader said.

“The main issue is that democracy is being attacked, Ambedkarji’s Constitution is being attacked. Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and Gyanesh ji (Chief Election Commissioner) are doing this directly by forming a joint partnership,” he alleged.

“And because of this, the nation is being damaged a lot. Bharat Mata is being harmed, Bharat Mata is being damaged,” he further alleged.

To another question, Gandhi said they had received positive feedback from the Madhya Pradesh district Congress presidents’ training programme.