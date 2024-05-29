Rahul, Akhilesh will blame EVMs for poll defeat: Shah

Maharajganj: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party and Congress, saying they have decided to blame electronic voting machines for their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. At a public meeting in support of party candidate Pankaj Chaudhary here, he also claimed that the BJP has crossed the majority mark in the first five rounds of polls. “The counting is on June 4. In the afternoon the two ‘shehzade’ (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) will hold a press conference and say we lost the poll because EVM was defective,” he said. “Modi has crossed 310 seats in five rounds. Rahul baba you will not get even 40 seats and the other ‘shehzade’ (Akhilesh) will just get 4 seats,” he said.