Rahul accuses govt of ‘misusing’ Governors to ‘obstruct’ elected state govts

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of “misusing” governors to “stifle voices and obstruct elected state governments”, saying this is a dangerous assault on federalism.

In a post on X, he said this must be resisted as each Indian state has its own voice. “India’s strength lies in its diversity - a Union of States, each with its own voice.

“The Modi govt is misusing Governors to stifle those voices and obstruct elected state governments. This is a dangerous assault on federalism and it must be resisted,” the LoP in Lok Sabha wrote.

Gandhi tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s post in which he condemned the Union government’s presidential reference, saying, it “attempts to subvert the

Constitutional position already settled by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu Governor’s case and other precedents”.

“This attempt clearly exposes the fact that the Tamil Nadu Governor acted at the BJP’s behest to undermine the people’s mandate.