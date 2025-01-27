Rahul accuses BJP-RSS of insulting Ambedkar, Constitution

Mhow (MP): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP and RSS of insulting B R Ambedkar and the Constitution framed by him, and urged the party workers to protect it from those in power. Addressing the "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" rally here, Gandhi also announced that the Congress will get a nationwide caste census conducted soon after assuming power at the Centre, while alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never get it done as he is scared of holding one. Gandhi also asserted that the Congress will break the wall of 50-per cent reservation and bring a law in this regard in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of working for billionaires, he alleged that Dalits, backwards, tribals and the poor are once again being made slaves as employment opportunities are being finished and the country's wealth is being handed over to only a few crony capitalists. "The BJP and the RSS want a pre-independence like situation in the country where the poor do not have any rights and only the rich have," Gandhi said. He also accused the BJP-RSS of attempting to change the Constitution framed by Ambedkar and said that is why they gave the slogan of "400 paar" in last year's Lok Sabha polls. "The day our Constitution is changed, there will be nothing left in the country for the backwards, Dalits, tribals," Gandhi said at the rally.