Raghvendra Kumar Singh appointed as principal secy to new MP CM Yadav

BHOPAL: In its first order of reshuffling bureaucrats, the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government has appointed Raghvendra Kumar Singh, a 1997 batch IAS officer of the state cadre, as the principal secretary of the new Chief Minister.



According to the order released late Friday night by the General Administration Department of the state, Singh was appointed the PS to CM Yadav replacing Manish Rastogi, a 1994 batch IAS officer. Rastogi has not been given any responsibility in the government so far.

Before being appointed to this post, the IAS Officer, Singh was the Mining department’s principal secretary and the Chief Executive Officer of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis Bhopal.

Chief Minister Yadav had taken oath as the new CM of the state on December 13 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh is considered a dashing officer and is known for implementing government policies effectively. He has done an M Tech degree in Material Engineering.

Singh has been the collector of four districts Indore, Shahdol, Damoh and Sehore and commissioner of Public Relations and Commercial Tax Department.

He has also been the divisional commissioner of Indore and PS of the Technical Education and Skill Development and Employment departments. Singh has also held the responsibilities of MD in Tourism Development Corporation and Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited.