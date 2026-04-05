‘Raghav failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parl, his silence disappointing’

New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday criticised Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha for allegedly failing to raise key issues concerning Punjab in Parliament and said that his “inaction” was contrary to the party’s principles.



In a joint statement, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, state AAP president Aman Arora and party leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that Chadha’s silence on several critical matters was “disappointing”.

Cheema said Chadha, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha by Punjab MLAs, was expected to strongly represent the state’s concerns at the national level, but did not raise “even a single sensitive issue” related to it.

Key financial concerns, including around Rs 8,500 crore in pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues and GST-related losses worth nearly Rs 60,000 crore, were not highlighted in Parliament, the minister said.

He also listed financial setbacks due to changes in GST compensation and issues related to funding under the National Health Mission among the matters that the MP allegedly failed to raise.

Punjab has not received the full financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after last year’s floods in the state. This matter was also not raised in Parliament, Cheema said.

Terming Chadha’s silence “disappointing”, the minister said the AAP had expected the MP to take up these issues with the Centre and that his “inaction” was contrary to the party’s principles.

The spat between the Aam Aadmi Party and its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha intensified on Saturday with the sidelined leader dismissing AAP’s allegation against him as “lies” and asserting that he went to Parliament to raise people’s issues and not to create ruckus.

“All these lies will be unmasked. Kyunki mai ghayal hoon, isiliye ghatak hoon’ (I am wounded, therefore I am dangerous),” the MP said in a video statement, quoting from the movie ‘Dhurandhar’, and alleged that there was a “scripted, coordinated” attack against him.