Raghav Chadha receives India-UK Outstanding Achiever Honours

London: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, and Indian women’s football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan were among key recipients of the first-ever India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London.



The India UK Achievers Honours conferred at an awards ceremony on Wednesday night have been created by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK in partnership with the British Council in India and the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT) to celebrate the achievements of Indian students who studied at British universities.

To mark 75 years of India’s independence, the honours covered 75 high achievers and some key Outstanding Achievers who bolster the India-UK diaspora living bridge.

Chadha, who studied at the London School of Economics (LSE), spoke of his “unflinching spirit of serving India” as a national executive member of AAP in his speech.

The 75 achievers were chosen from over 1,000

applications by an eminent jury made up of educational experts.