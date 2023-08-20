Ragging incident sparks outrage at Barobisha Vidyalaya in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: On the heels of the Jadavpur University incident, an incident of ragging in the hostel of Barobisha Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, located in Alipurduar district, has sent shockwaves among parents.



On the night of August 8, a Class IX student allegedly became a victim of both physical and mental abuse at the hands of Class XI students.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of the students of the institution.

In response to the complaint lodged by the concerned parents, school authorities took swift action

by suspending the three students involved.

The incident took shape around the loss and subsequent recovery of a Class XI student’s wallet, which eventually led to the torment of the ninth-grade student.

Sujoy Saha, uncle of the tormented student, said: “The student who has been ragged does not want to go to school. We are not sending him to school. He will

only attend after authorities guarantee that such an incident will not be repeated in future.”

The event came to light 12 days later during a meeting between school authorities and parents, where demands for enhanced safety measures emerged.

The parents called for CCTV installation, anti-ragging awareness campaigns, and monthly parent meetings to prevent similar incidents.

“The principal is out of station. I have brought the matter to his notice. He will take necessary action,” said Arun Kumar Sutradhar, hostel in-charge.