Rafale jets of India and France carry out mega aerial exercise at French airbase

New Delhi: Rafale jets of India and France have been jointly carrying out aerial drills as part of a multinational air exercise at the French airbase of Mont-de-Marsan, officials said on Tuesday. Shivangi Singh, the Indian Air Force’s first woman Rafale pilot, is part of the Indian team that is participating in the Exercise Orion, they said.

In January, Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi scripted history by becoming the first IAF woman fighter pilot to take part in an aerial wargame abroad. Chaturvedi, a Su-30MKI pilot, was part of the IAF’s contingent that participated in the 16-day mega air combat exercise with Japan Air Self Defence Force at the Japanese airbase of Hyakuri from January 12 to 26. India deployed four Rafale jets, two C-17 aircraft and two IL-78 mid-air refuellers for the three-week exercise in France that began on April 17.