Raebareli lynching case: Rahul meets victim’s family

Fatehpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the home of Hariom Valmiki, who was lynched by a mob in Unchahar earlier this month, and expressed solidarity with the grieving family. The visit, marked by emotional scenes, saw Rahul consoling the victim’s parents and assuring them of full support in their pursuit of justice.

Hariom’s parents broke down as Rahul Gandhi held their hands and comforted them. He hugged the victim’s father and reassured the mother, who wept inconsolably. The Congress leader listened to the family’s account of the incident and said it was disturbing that the victims were being treated as if they were the ones guilty of a crime.

“This family has not committed any crime; the crime was committed against them,” Rahul said. “They are being kept inside their house, they are being threatened. Their son was lynched. We only want justice.”

The Congress MP said atrocities against Dalits had been rising across the country and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure justice.