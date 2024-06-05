Radical preacher Amritpal, son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin set to win

Chandigarh: Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, son of one of the assassin of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, are set to make their maiden entry in Parliament, according to current trends.

On Tuesday afternoon, both Singh and Khalsa are comfortably placed against their nearest rivals from Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot parliamentary seats respectively.Political greenhorn Singh is lodged in a jail in Assam after being slapped under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) a year ago.

Both Singh and Khalsa contested the electoral battle as Independents.

The radical Sikh preacher is the chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit and he fought the election from the Sikh-dominated Khadoor Sahib constituency. He was leading by a margin of more than 1,44,000 votes over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.