Race for Wayanad bypoll heats up, Priyanka accuses Centre of toying with Constitutional values

Wayanad: Kicking off her second phase of campaigning, the Congress candidate for the Wayanad by-election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the values of the Constitution are constantly being subverted under its rule.

Addressing a corner meeting organised in Meenangadi in this hill district, the AICC general secretary referred to the violence in Manipur and alleged that “planned” attacks are taking place against minorities in the country.

“You know the BJP government at the Centre is spreading fear, anger and distress among the community. You have seen the attack on minorities. You have seen the attacks in Manipur. You have seen again and again anger, spread of hatred and fear concerted in a planned fashion,” she alleged.

Priyanka also alleged that policy after policy is made to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friends rather than the common people.

“There is no compassion towards the farmers who are toiling day and night. There is no understanding of tribal people, their lands are taken away for rich people,” she added.

Referring to her brother Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat, Priyanka said she knew what a heavy heart he had on leaving Wayanad.

“I know you came here because of the love towards my brother also. He has a deep relationship with all of you, that you are his family. Today we are fighting a very big battle and he is leading that battle. And all of us are fighting for the values on which the country was built. We are fighting for the values of our Constitution. Today we are fighting for our democracy. Today we are fighting for equality and each one of you are important soldiers in this fight,” she said.

Priyanka further said she would work as hard as she possibly could if she were elected as a Member of Parliament.

“I will stand by your side. I will fight for you. I will raise your issues in Parliament,” she added. The meeting at Meenangadi was followed by a brief 150m-long roadshow.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer accepted the nomination of the Congress leader after completing the scrutiny on Monday. She had submitted four sets of nomination papers. Congress leaders, including CWC member Ramesh Chennithala, gave her a warm reception at the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science grounds upon her arrival at 11:50 am.