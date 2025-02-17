Race for BJP’s MP chief: A search for a balanced cadre & strong face amidst emerging opposition

Bhopal: As the elections for BJP Madhya Pradesh president neared, the race for the post has intensified. With increasing political challenges from the opposition Congress, the saffron party is looking for a leader who can unite the party’s diverse factions while offering strong, decisive leadership.

The search may focus on finding a candidate who can navigate the complexities of party dynamics and stand firm against the growing opposition threat, ensuring the BJP’s continued strength in the state.

The much-anticipated appointment is expected to be heavily influenced by strong leadership face and caste dynamics as the party may seek to fill the leadership void left by the current president, VD Sharma as his term ends.

To oversee the organisational elections, the central leadership has appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the in-charge for the MP BJP president’s post. The nomination and election process for the post will likely begin soon after Pradhan’s scheduled visit to the state.

After its victory in the Vijaypur bypolls, Congress, the BJP’s main opposition, is riding high and has entrusted key responsibilities to youth leaders like Umang Singhar (Leader of Opposition), Jeetu Patwari (PCC chief), and others such as Priyavrat Singh and Jaivardhan Singh. This suggests that the BJP may face increasing challenges from rival political parties, making it all the more crucial for the BJP to select a leader who can withstand rising political pressure and lead the party effectively against these challenges.

A senior BJP functionary, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated that the party needs a prominent, charismatic, experienced, and influential leader who can meet political challenges head-on, maintain internal harmony, manage factional differences, and unify the party’s members to lead effectively.

The list of contenders for the state’s top post includes:

Narottam Mishra, former Home Minister, experienced and influential leader, is considered the frontrunner for the post. His ability to tackle rival party challenges, unify the party cadre, and maintain coordination between the government and the organization makes him a strong candidate. Mishra is known for balancing the interests of the old guard, the RSS influence, emerging young leaders, new BJP entrants, the Chief Minister, Union Ministers, and central leadership. He is also a close associate of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is recognized for his organizational skills and grassroots connections. Additionally, Mishra is adept at managing regional representation and handling factional rivalries, particularly those between leaders aligned with different power centres.

Bhupendra Singh, with his experience in the party and administration, is also seen as a strong contender for the post.

Arvind Bhadouria and Hemant Khandelwal are also being considered, with both seen as leaders with the potential to take the party forward.

Raghvendra Sharma, who comes from an RSS background and currently serves as the party’s office secretary in the state unit, could also be a potential candidate in line with the BJP’s recent surprising decisions.

The role of the RSS and central leadership will be crucial in ensuring the selection of a consensus candidate who can maintain stability and effectively prepare the party for the upcoming elections.