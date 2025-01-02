Rabindranath Ghosh admitted to SSKM

Kolkata: Rabindranath Ghosh, the Bangladeshi lawyer who had decided to defend arrested ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh’ courts, was admitted to the SSKM Hospital late on Tuesday evening with chest pain.

Rabindranath held a meeting with Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh earlier in the day on Tuesday where he expressed a desire to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The 88-year-old lawyer came to West Bengal from Bangladesh for treatment. Rabindranath has been actively advocating for Hindu rights in Bangladesh despite facing threats. Rabindranath was supposed to appear for Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong High Court in Bangladesh on January 2. Ghosh travelled to India in mid December for treatment and was staying at his son’s house in Barrackpore.

The veteran lawyer earlier on Tuesday narrated the situation in Bangladesh to Kunal who met him at his residence. The lawyer earlier called Kunal expressing his wish to meet the latter. During the meeting, he expressed his wish to discuss the precarity of the minority community with Bengal CM.