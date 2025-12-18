Rabindra Bharati University opens admissions

Kolkata: Rabindra Bharati University has opened offline admissions for its NET–SET Paper I training course for the February–March to June 2026 session under the Employment Oriented Guidance Programme (EOGP), with only 40 seats available on a first-come-first-served basis.

According to the admission notification, interested candidates are required to download the application form and prospectus from the university website and submit the completed form in person at the EOGP office on the BT Road campus.

The four-month course carries a fee of Rs. 6,000, while the application form is priced at Rs. 100. Classes for

the programme will be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays.

University officials said the course is aimed at providing structured preparation for NET–SET Paper I and has shown consistent results over the years.

Around 20 to 25 per cent of enrolled candidates have qualified in the NET or SET examinations, officials said.

The EOGP was introduced in 1998 as a self-financing initiative of the university to provide coaching for competitive examinations, including NET–SET and the West Bengal Civil Services.

Officials said the programme has also maintained a consistent record in WBCS examinations, with four to five candidates from an average annual enrolment of about 30 qualifying for Group A services each year.

An additional six to eight candidates clear Group C and Group D services annually, while several others qualify in clerkship and other competitive examinations.

The programme currently has 32 faculty members with college or university-level teaching experience, including former WBCS officers.

Enrolled students have access to a library and reading room with more than 3,000 books, journals and online study materials related to competitive examinations.