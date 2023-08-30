Rabindra Bharati Univ interim V-C alleges ‘daily harassment’

Kolkata: Interim Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University Subhro Kamal Mukherjee has not been visiting the university campus since Monday and will continue to work from home for ten days alleging that he is being insulted by the employees’ union on a daily basis.



Mukherjee has also informed Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is the Chancellor of state universities, of the issue through email. Former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Mukherjee was appointed as interim V-C by Bose in July. Scared of physical harm, the interim V-C has decided to carry out his administrative duties from home. Mukherjee on Tuesday claimed that he went to university campus till Friday but due to constant threat he is unable to.

He also said that he will not go to the campus until proper security arrangements are made. He wants grills to be installed in the administrative building and ensure that no one is allowed inside the V-C office unless approved and the office is shifted from the ground floor to first floor.

He complained that he is being harassed by references made to BJP and RSS. However, the employees’ union leader at the university has denied allegations made by Mukherjee.