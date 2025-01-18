R-Day: Punjab Police conducts search op

Chandigarh: In order to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the wake of forthcoming Republic Day 2025, the Punjab Police on Thursday conducted a special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in and around all the railway stations across the state.

The operation was conducted under the directions of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav from 1 pm to 3 pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts under which police teams with the assistance of sniffer dogs frisked people arriving and departing at railway stations. Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally monitoring this state-level operation, said that all the CPs/SSPs were asked to deploy at least two teams per railway station under the supervision of gazetted rank officers to carry out this operation. “Police personnel were strictly advised to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner during the course of this operation,” he said.

He said that around 250 police parties, involving over 2,300 police personnel, were deputed across the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.