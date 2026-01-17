R-Day parade to showcase new military capabilities under ‘Vande Mataram’ theme

New Delhi: As the nation commemorates 150 years of Vande Mataram, the national hymn that became the rallying cry during the liberation fight, the Republic Day celebrations in 2026 will take on a unique patriotic and cultural tint. The focal point of the festivities along Kartavya Path will be the theme.

The defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, on Friday, announced that this year’s event will be graced by some of the most prominent international leaders, with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed as the Chief Guests, marking India’s growing ties with Europe. The ceremonial boulevard will be given a new look through floral arrangements, themed invitation cards, and video shows focused on Vande Mataram. Paintings by renowned artist Tejendra Kumar Mitra, depicting the lyrics of the song, will be put up in enclosures, while the tune of the song will be played by military bands during the Beating Retreat Ceremony.

The Republic Day Parade will showcase a phased battle array of the Indian Army. It will be preceded by 100 cultural artists using traditional Indian martial musical instruments. The marching contingents will include the Bhairav contingent in ‘uncha kadam taal’ and the Ladakh Scouts, in addition to the demonstration of new capabilities such as Shaktiban and Drone Shakti. Animal contingents consisting of Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels, and dogs will also be a part of the parade. Aerial formations and a flypast of aircraft such as Rafale, Su-30, P-8I, C-130, C-295, MiG-29, Apache, and LCH will mark the end of the event.

A total of 30 tableaux from states, Union Territories, and central ministries will come down on Kartavya Path with the themes of “Swatantrata Ka Mantra – Vande Mataram” and “Samriddhi Ka Mantra – Atmanirbhar Bharat”. The event will also include a large cultural performance, which will bring together classical and various folk and tribal dance forms of the country, involving a total of 2,500 artists. The performance will be creatively directed by composer M.M. Keeravani, lyricist Subhash Sehgal, narrator Anupam Kher, and choreographer Santosh Nair.

Public participation will continue to be an important area. Approximately 10,000 special guests from various walks of life, who have been identified for their contributions to nation-building, will be invited to attend the parade. Various competitions have been organised on the MyGov and MyBharat platforms, such as essay writing, painting, singing, and quizzes related to Vande Mataram and the achievements of the nation. Extensive arrangements have been made for citizen convenience, accessibility and digital access to information, ensuring that Republic Day 2026 is not only a celebration of national pride but also an inclusive, people-centric event.