R-Day: In a first, 6 women aviators to take centre stage in Air Force’s flypast

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to showcase the participation of six women fighter pilots for the first time in the Republic Day celebration of this year’s Flypast, adding a significant chapter to the country’s military history. The eagerly anticipated event will witness the women aviators joining nine other aircrews across various platforms, forming part of an impressive lineup featuring 51 aircraft.



Wing Commander Manish, confirming the notable participation of aircraft such as the Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, and Tejas fighter jets, assured the nation of captivating formations in the sky during the extravaganza scheduled for January 26 in the national capital.

This landmark follows the strides made in gender equality within the Indian armed forces. In the previous year, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, a helicopter pilot, etched her name in history as the first woman to take command of a frontline IAF combat unit.

Notably, she also led the Air Force Day’s parade, setting the stage for women’s increasing prominence in military leadership roles. Besides, women officers from the Sarang helicopter display team of the Indian Air Force stood out prominently in the last year in Bhopal. Also, a woman officer of the Indian Air Force led the IAF’s marching contingent at the Bastille Day parade in France on July 14, 2023.

Emphasising further strides in women’s empowerment, Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur is announced to lead the IAF’s marching contingent during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path this year. The contingent, comprising Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Verma, Squadron Leader Pratiti Ahluwalia, Flight Lieutenant Kriti Rohil, and Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, underscores the expanding role of women in the armed forces.

A total of 48 Agniveer Vayu Women will be a highlight of the Republic Day parade, consisting of 144 air warriors and symbolising the growing influence and capabilities of women in India’s defence forces.

Adding a new twist to the occasion, an IAF C-295 transport aircraft will be piloted by two women aircrews in the cockpit for the first time. The C-295, recently included in the Indian Air Force, exemplifies the nation’s commitment to incorporating advanced technology and fostering gender-inclusive participation.

The Republic Day parade will witness a synchronised display as the IAF contingent marches abreast in a 12 by 12 formation, accompanied by the melodious tune of ‘Sound Barrier,’ played by 72 IAF musicians. Sergeant CA Daniel will lead the band, adding a rhythmic touch to the celebration of the nation’s military prowess.

The parade will pay homage to the historic Tangail airdrop of 1971, commemorating India’s victory over Pakistan. The participating aircraft will grace the skies in various formations, including the ‘Dhwaj Formation,’ ‘Rudra Formation,’ ‘Baaz Formation,’ ‘Prachand Formation,’ ‘Tangail Formation,’ ‘Arjan Formation,’ ‘Netra Formation,’ ‘Varuna Formation,’ ‘Bheem Formation,’ ‘Tejas Formation,’ ‘Amrit Formation,’ ‘Vajraang Formation,’ ‘Trishul Formation,’ and culminate with the spectacular ‘Vijay Formation,’ featuring a Rafale aircraft.

The participating aircraft will fly in several formations- the ‘Dhwaj Formation’ compromising on four Mi-17 IV helicopters will be flying in an ‘Inverted Wine Glass’ formation, trooping the National Ensign and those of the three services.

Helicopters of the formation will shower flower petals on the audience. The ‘Rudra Formation’ would comprise helicopters from the Army Aviation Corps and would include one LCH Prachand and three ALH WSI helicopters flying in a four-aircraft ‘Diamond’ formation.

‘Baaz Formation’ comprises three MiG-29 aircraft, which will fly past a ‘Vic’ formation. ‘Prachand Formation’ would have an LCH Prachand helicopter in lead, with two Apache and ALH Mk-IV aircraft together flying in a five aircraft ‘Arrow’ formation.

The ‘Tangail Formation’, comprising one Dakota aircraft in the lead, with two Dornier aircraft in the echelon, will fly in ‘Vic’ formation. In ‘Arjan Formation’, a C-295 aircraft flanked by two C-130 aircraft in the echelon, will fly.

‘Netra Formation’ comprising of one AEW&C aircraft and two Su-30 aircraft in the echelon, will fly in ‘Vic’ Formation. An Indian Navy P-8I, flanked by two IAF Su-30 aircraft will fly as the ‘Varuna Formation’. ‘Bheem Formation’ comprising of a C-17 and two Su-30 aircraft in the echelon will fly past in the ‘Vic’ formation.

For the first time, the ‘Tejas Formation’ will be introduced during the areal flypast during the Republic Day parade. Making the debut for Tejas aircraft will form a diamond formation.

Besides, the ‘Amrit Formation’ will comprise six Jaguar aircraft in an ‘Arrowhead’ formation. ‘Vajraang Formation’ comprising six Rafale aircraft, will fly in ‘Inverted Wineglass’ formation. In ‘Trishul Formation’ three Su-30 aircraft will fly in ‘Vic’ formation. The flypast will culminate with a show-stopper manoeuvre of the Vijay Formation, comprising a

Rafale aircraft.