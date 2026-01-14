R-Day Camp: CDS praises NCC cadets’ patriotic spirit

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) at Delhi Cantt on January 13, 2026, where he interacted with NCC cadets and officers and lauded their discipline, enthusiasm and patriotic spirit.

Addressing the gathering, General Chauhan said he was proud to attend the RDC for the fourth consecutive year and noted that the camp continued to inspire him with its high standards and youthful energy.

Emphasising the importance of vision and determination among the youth, he told the cadets: “If you take the right path, you reach the right destination; it’s important to choose the right path today.” Drawing from his own career journey, the CDS encouraged cadets to consider a career in the armed forces and contribute to building a Samridhh, Sashakt, Surakshit Bharat by 2047. “You are the future leaders of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of January, General Chauhan described it as a month rich in national importance, marked by occasions such as National Youth Day on January 12 commemorating Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, Veteran’s Day on January 14, Army Day on January 15, Parakram Diwas on January 23 celebrating Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, Republic Day on January 26, and Martyr’s Day on January 30. He said these events symbolise India’s independence, republican values and the true spirit of nationalism.

The CDS appreciated the crisp Guard of Honour presented by the Army, Navy and Air Wing cadets and praised the melodious band performance by cadets of Sainik School Ghorakhal, Uttarakhand. He also commended the vibrant and diverse cultural programme and the cadets’ efforts to spread social awareness through the ‘Flag Area’.

General Chauhan was impressed by the Aero and Naval model briefings and the drone display, noting that these reflected the cadets’

discipline and technological prowess. Concluding his address, he urged cadets to act decisively towards their goals, remain optimistic and not wait for tomorrow to shape their future.