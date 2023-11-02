Quota activist ends indefinite fast, gives Maha govt 2 months

JALNA: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday ended his nine-day-old

indefinite fast for Maratha quota, but warned of a bigger agitation if no action was taken in two months on giving reservation benefits to the community.

Jarange said he will lead a massive march to Mumbai if no decision was taken within two months. “Then people of Mumbai won’t even get vegetables,” he added.

His announcement at the fast site in his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district came after 4 state ministers met him and requested him to call off the indefinite hunger strike.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai later, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked Jarange for calling off the fast.

“I have ended my fast, but the Maratha quota agitation continues. Relay fasts will also continue,” Jarange said, and asked the government to decide by December 24.

The ministers present told him to extend the deadline to January 2, but he did not budge.

A delegation of retired high court judges Sunil Shukre, M G Gaikwad and some officials also met Jarange, who reiterated his demand for reservation for Marathas across Maharashtra.

The ministerial delegation included ministers from all three ruling parties, Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP. It comprised Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Dhananjay Munde and Atul Save.

Jarange said he will not “touch the door of his residence” till all Marathas get reservation benefits.