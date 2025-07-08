Quarry collapse in Kerala: 1 worker killed

Pathanamthitta: A worker was killed and another remains trapped after a landslide at a quarry site in this district on Monday, police said.

The tragic incident happened when a section of rock and soil suddenly collapsed onto an excavator during quarrying work at Payyanamon near Konni.

Two workers from Odisha -- Mahadev and Ajay Rai -- were inside the machine at the time of the accident.

One body has been recovered, but the victim has not yet been formally identified.

The workers had just returned to their shift after lunch when the rocks gave way.

Rescue teams from the Fire and Rescue Department and the police rushed to the scene and began efforts to pull the trapped men out.

But soon after, another landslide occurred in the same area, forcing teams to call off the operation due to safety concerns.

“It’s a very risky situation. Rocks are still falling, making it difficult for the teams to continue,” said an official involved in the operation. A specialised 27-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), led by Commander Sanjay Singh Malsuni, has reached the site from Thiruvalla to assist with the rescue mission.