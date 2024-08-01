Quality healthcare on wheels: Mann flags off 58 advanced ambulances

Chandigarh: Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to impart quality health services to people, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday flagged off 58 new hi-tech ambulances to serve the people of the state.

The Chief Minister, flanked by Health minister Balbir Singh, dedicated these ambulances to the people of the state thereby ensuring that they are available to people in hour of distress. With this addition in the fleet of ambulances a total number of 325 ambulances have been pressed into the service of people across the state to ensure that they get health services in time. These ultra modern ambulances have been mandated to reach the needy patients within 15 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas.

These ambulances will work in tandem with Sadak Surkhya Force and ensure that precious lives of people are saved in case of emergency by providing health care facilities to them in time. The 58 hi-tech ambulances have been purchased at a cost of Rs 14 crore and are equipped with life saving drugs and ultra modern equipment. These ambulances will act as a catalyst to provide primary treatment to the patients so that their lives are saved well in time.

The state’s ambulance fleet has already provided invaluable service, safely transporting over one lakh patients to hospitals this year, including 10,737 heart patients and 28,540 pregnant women. In addition, the Sadak Surkhya Force coordinates with the 108 helpline number to utilise ambulance services for saving lives of commuters involved in road accidents.