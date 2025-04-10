Pvt school students not bound to buy books from any designated shop, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that all students studying in government schools across the state will receive their textbooks by April 15. He said that students of private schools are free to purchase their books from any bookshop and are not bound to buy from a single designated shop.

Saini said this while chairing a meeting on Wednesday with officers of the School Education, Technical Education, and Higher Education Departments regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy. Education Minister, Mahipal Dhanda was also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister directed officers to identify all the subjects related to the education sector mentioned in the Budget Speech for the financial year 2025–26 and to initiate swift action on them. He said that collective efforts must be made to provide quality education in the state.

The Chief Minister directed officers to upload the previous 10 years’ question papers and mock tests of board classes on the Board of School Education Haryana’s website so that students can benefit from studying them.

He further directed officers concerned to form a committee to make necessary changes in the board examination question papers in line with the National Education Policy.

Saini said that special classes on sports and cleanliness should be initiated in schools and cleanliness activities must be carried out at the school level. He also directed that special attention be given to cleanliness, greenery, painting, and motivational slogans in educational institutions so that students feel inspired to attend school.

The Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to ensure that no seat remains vacant in any school under the Right to Education (RTE) Act and that all seats in higher educational institutions are filled. He further said that it is mandatory for Group A and B officers to dedicate one day every month to spend time in a government school, and directed the preparation of a proper plan for its implementation.

The Chief Minister directed officers to ensure the complete implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state this year. He emphasized the importance of creating awareness about the policy through discussions with youth and students. He further added that students should be strengthened from the school level itself with regard to NEP-related reforms.