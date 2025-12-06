Putin’s nuclear commitment to take Kudankulam plant to full capacity

New Delhi: Russia is collaborating with India at Kudankulam, the largest nuclear plant in India, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a joint press briefing alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

Two of the six reactors at the nuclear plant in Tamil Nadu are already operational, with Moscow committed to ensuring that it reaches its full capacity. “We’re conducting a flagship project to build the largest Indian nuclear power plant, Kudankulam. Two out of six reactor units have already been connected to the energy network, and four are still under construction. Getting this nuclear power plant to full power output will make an impressive contribution to the energy requirements of India,” Putin said.

His remarks followed a statement by Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation, Rosatom, confirming the delivery of its first consignment of nuclear fuel for the first loading of the third reactor at the Kudankulam plant.

During his two-day state visit to India, Putin and PM Modi discussed a range of bilateral issues, including expanding cooperation in the energy sector. “We presume that we could talk about the construction of small modular reactors and floating nuclear power plants, and also non-energy applications of nuclear technologies, for example, in medicine or agriculture,” said the Russian leader.

Russia has a reliable supply of oil, gas, coal, and everything required for the development of India’s energy, the president added, assuring uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy.A joint statement released following the summit said Modi and Putin unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism as unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation.