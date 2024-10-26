Purchase every grain of paddy on MSP: Hry CM to officials

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has given strict instructions to officials regarding the procurement process, directing the concerned officers to ensure that the procurement agencies in mandis purchase every grain of paddy with moisture up to 17 per cent at the Minimum Support

Price (MSP).

The CM held an important meeting with officials of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department here on Friday.

During the meeting, Saini also talked to some farmers over the phone and enquired about the situation from them. The farmers informed the CM about the cuts being made during paddy procurement. On this, the CM gave clear instructions that the interest of farmers is paramount for the state government and the officials should ensure that the farmers do not have to face the problem of cuts.

The CM, while resolving the problem faced by commission agents, instructed the officials to release the amount of wheat deduction of last year with immediate effect. He also said the state government is providing all kinds of facilities for the purchase of farmers’ produce in the mandis, so that the procurement process can run smoothly.

“Farmers are our food providers. Hence, agriculture and the welfare of the farmers are at the core of our policies,” he said. “The state government is helping the farmers at every step- from sowing the crop to selling it in the market.”