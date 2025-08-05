Punjab’s war on drugs enters final phase: CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said Punjab’s ‘war on drugs’ has entered its final phase, with newly launched ‘Defence Committees’ set to play a vital role in eliminating drug trafficking.

At the launch event, Mann said: “I am fully confident that you will protect the villages and cities by becoming generals in the war against drugs... We resolve to restore the pride, honour and self-respect of Punjab.”

He said that the committees will include Sarpanch or councillor, BDPO, SHO or their representatives and a representative of anti-drug campaign. These committees will also include retired soldiers, teachers, and numberdars. “This committee will be notified by the SDM... members will also be issued special identity cards,” he said.

Mann noted the state has achieved “great success in uprooting the menace of drugs” since launching the campaign in February. “The supply line of drugs has almost been

broken,” the CM added.

The committees will aid in rehabilitation and conduct awareness drives, street plays, and door-to-door outreach. “Children will be made aware in schools as well,” he said.

Taking aim at “traditional” parties, Mann said: “We are fighting a war against drug traffickers, traditional parties used to patronise them.”

He also announced post-monsoon repair of 20,000 km of link roads and highlighted achievements like job creation, toll plaza closures, and improved canal irrigation.