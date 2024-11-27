Punjab’s ‘Sirjan’ mobile app aims to reduce maternal mortality rate

chandigarh: Punjab Health and Family Welfare minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday launched a mobile app “Sirjan”, a cutting-edge digital platform aimed at empowering healthcare providers to deliver comprehensive care during pregnancy, childbirth and the postnatal period.

While addressing the gathering, Balbir said that the android-based application will prove as a game-changer auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and medical officers in tracking high-risk pregnancies to deliver comprehensive antenatal, intra-partum and postnatal care. “It will also strengthen the identification, tracking, and management of high-risk pregnancies, ensuring timely and appropriate care,” he added. “It also facilitates a continuum of care for the beneficiary from antenatal period to post delivery period.”

He said that the app can be connected to digital devices through Bluetooth, which transfers the parameters of beneficiary directly to the application and no manual entry is required. “This application helps in informed decision-making through identification of high-risk pregnancies based on vitals registered on app and also helps in generation of work plan, MCP card and dashboard for ANMs, he added.