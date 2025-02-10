Punjab’s Sericulture sector flourishes with government initiatives

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government has made significant strides in promoting sericulture. This initiative aims to enhance farmers’ livelihoods and bolster the state’s economy.

A pivotal initiative was the organisation of the Silk Mark Expo 2024 at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Inaugurated by Minister Mohinder Bhagat, the event showcased the state’s commitment to sericulture and provided a platform for artisans and traders nationwide. The Minister released a brochure titled “The Journey of Sericulture in Punjab,” highlighting the sector’s growth and achievements.

Minister Bhagat emphasised the government’s dedication to rural empowerment through sericulture.

He stated, “The price of cocoons in Punjab has risen from Rs 550 per kilogram to Rs 1,250 per kilogram due to focused government efforts, ensuring fair compensation for silk farmers, particularly women engaged in sericulture.”

He informed that infrastructure development was a key focus, with annual cocoon production reaching 29,000 kilograms. The reactivation of the Silk Seed Production Center in Dalhousie aimed to provide high-quality silk seeds at nominal prices, fostering self-reliance among farmers.

The state’s efforts were recognised with the Silver Award at the Skoch National Awards 2024 for the project “Women Empowerment and Socio-Economic Growth through Sericulture,” underscoring the positive impact on women’s empowerment and socio-economic development.

Minister Mohinder Bhagat further explained, the Punjab Government plans to launch an exclusive “Punjab Silk” brand and establish silk reeling units and cocoon storage facilities to enhance value addition and increase farmer incomes. These initiatives reflect a steadfast commitment to expanding silk farming, empowering rural communities, and elevating Punjab’s sericulture sector.