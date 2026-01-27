Punjab’s R-Day tableau pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

CHANDIGARH: Punjab’s tableau at the Republic Day parade on Monday was dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur, commemorating the 350th year of his martyrdom and paying a solemn tribute to the ninth Sikh Guru. The tableau reflected his supreme sacrifice for the ideals of humanity, religious liberty, and justice, values that continue to inspire generations.

Taking to X, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated: “On the occasion of Republic Day, Punjab’s magnificent tableau at Kartavya Path, paying tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Sahib Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, filled the entire nation with pride and reminded the country of his sacrifice and timeless message of humanity.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said: “It is a matter of immense pride for Punjab and the Sikh community that today, the tableau dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Sahib Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji was featured in the Republic Day parade.”

The martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur stands as an “enduring testament to human rights, religious freedom, and justice, and continues to inspire us to stand resolutely against injustice and oppression”.

“Our government remains committed to ensuring that every section of society is familiarised with the history and legacy of Guru Sahib Ji,” he added.