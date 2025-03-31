‘Punjab’s mega PTM, a success saga, draws over 20 lakh parents’

Chandigarh: The Punjab government’s mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) concluded on a high note, with over 20.13 lakh parents actively participating in it across the state, said Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, while hailing the initiative as a major step towards fostering stronger ties between schools and families to enhance student learning.

“The massive success of the mega PTM is a testament to the Punjab government’s commitment to creating a collaborative and supportive learning environment for all students,” said Bains.

He highlighted the “significant” participation in the Mega PTM, noting that over 100 schools were visited by Cabinet Ministers/MLAs, while, Education department officials visited 5,849 schools. Over 1.23 lakh parents filed the feedback form. By gathering regular feedback from parents, teachers and students, the Punjab government seeks to continuously improve educational standards across the state and empowers the students to reach their full potential, he added.

Bains emphasised the initiative’s long-term benefits, stating that it will bridge the communication gap between parents and school teachers, fostering a better understanding of students’ academic performance and allowing for real-time addressing of concerns.

‘Aarambh’ programme to engage parents in child’s learning journey

The Punjab government is launching the ‘Aarambh’ programme, an initiative aimed at encouraging parents to actively participate in their child’s learning journey through simple, play-based activities, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said on Sunday.

Kaur said that the programme aims to create an engaging and interactive learning environment for both parents and children.