Punjab’s law and order going from bad to worse: Amit Shah

Chandigarh: Stating that Punjab’s law and order is going from bad to worse, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that though law and order of the state is poor still Chief Minister



Bhagwant Mann has no time to spare for it and his only job seems to take the state aircraft for Arvind Kejriwal’s nationwide tours.

“Sometimes I wonder whether he is a chief minister or a pilot.... Kejriwal’s countrywide tour is conducted by the Punjab chief minister,” Shah said, launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation in Punjab.

The government here has no concerns for problems of Punjab, he said, adding that “the chief minister is touring the entire country.

One can understand if he does so on his own, but as Kejriwal’s pilot?”

Addressing a rally in Gurdaspur, Punjab as part of the BJP’s outreach campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government,

Shah said: “In my entire life, I have not seen a government like the one led by AAP, which makes hollow promises.”

Attacking Mann, he said: “The chief minister has only one job. If Kejriwal has to go to Chennai, then he goes to Delhi in an aircraft to take him to Chennai. If he (Kejriwal) has to go to Kolkata, then again he (Mann) takes the aircraft and take him to Kolkata.”

“His entire time is consumed by Kejriwal’s tours and as a result of this, Punjab’s law and order is going from bad to worse,” he said, adding people are not safe here.

Attacking the AAP over its poll promises, Shah said: “I have come here to ask Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal that you had promised Rs 1,000 to every woman in the state, but they are still waiting for that.

What to talk of Rs 1,000, not even 1,000 paisa has been transferred into their accounts.” He listed various achievements of the Narendra

Modi government at the Centre in nine years and said India is now known as a growth engine around the world.