Punjab’s ex-Deputy CM arrested

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday arrested former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni on charges of having assets disproportionate to his income between 2016 and 2022.

An official spokesperson from VB stated that an FIR has been filed at Police Station VB, Amritsar Range, against OP Soni under sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The FIR followed an inquiry ordered on October 10, 2022. He said that “during the check period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022, the income of the former Deputy CM was Rs 4,52,18,771 while the expenditure was Rs 12,48,42,692, which was 176.08 per cent more than his known sources of income”.