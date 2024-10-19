Punjab’s class act: Over 500 teachers sent abroad in a big push for acquiring quality education

New Delhi: As a part of its commitment to upscale the skills of teachers, the Bhagwant Mann-led state government has sent more than 500 teachers to acquire training in Singapore, Finland and in prestigious IIMs within the country.

“The single motive is to enable the students acquiring education in the government schools to compete with their convent educated peers globally”, said the Chief Minister, while underlining the need for a teacher training programme.

The CM said that competence and ability of teachers and school heads directly reflect on the quality of learning of their students and performance of their schools. “In this backdrop, the state government envisioned that the concept of exposure visits of school teachers and school heads to a foreign nations would create a systemic impact of cross learning, high motivation and better teaching learning processes in the educational institutes,” he said.

Mann said that for this purpose “International Education Affairs Cell (IEAC)” has been established in SCERT to provide international-level training to teachers, school heads and school education administrators working at different levels in the education department of the state.

Likewise, a batch of 72 primary teachers has embarked on a journey to Finland for professional training on Friday. Similarly, Mann said that three batches of 152 headmasters/ education officers were sent to IIM Ahmedabad for getting state-of-the-art academic training. “Trips have been organised to countries like Switzerland, Singapore, Finland and institutes like Harvard and Oxford on government expenses to apprise the teachers about best education practices prevalent in these countries,” he said.

During the training these teachers are equipped with modern teaching practices prevalent abroad. He said that after their return these teachers share the practices with students and their colleagues.