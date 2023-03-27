Punjab’s big bonanza to ex-servicemen

Chandigarh: The Bhagwant Mann government accords the highest priority to the ex-servicemen who have spent years in service to the nation and are an asset. With a view to provide a respectable job prospect to them Directorate of Defence Service Welfare Punjab and Punjabi University, Patiala signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding on Monday, to give Graduation degree to ex-servicemen.

A formal ceremony was held at Punjab Bhawan in which Chetan Singh Jaudamajra, Cabinet Minister Defence Services Welfare Department attended as the chief guest. Vice Chancellor of Punjabi University Patiala Arvind, J M Balamurgan, Principal Secretary, Government of Punjab, Defence Services Welfare Department, Brig Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (Retd), Director Defence Services Welfare Punjab and other officials were also present on the occasion.

In this regard, Jaudamajrainformed that due to the consistent efforts of the Bhagwant Mann led government, with this MoU, the eligible ex-servicemen of Punjab will be awarded Degree of Graduation Certificate in Bachelor of Arts from Punjabi University, Patiala and will be eligible to apply for Group A and B posts of the government.