Punjab’s AAP govt neither respects Constitution nor constitutional institutions: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday reacted strongly against the stance taken by the Punjab government on the ongoing water dispute.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab “neither respects the Constitution nor the country’s constitutional institutions”. He added that the Punjab government has “disregarded the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the water issue”, which he termed “unfortunate”.

Addressing media persons after offering prayers at the historic Nada Sahib Gurudwara in Panchkula, the Chief Minister said: “Today, I have had the good fortune to bow my head at Nada Sahib Gurudwara and pray for the welfare of the country and the state.”

He said that Punjab, the land of the Gurus, has always spread the message of harmony and welfare. “When Punjab and Haryana were one, there was no discrimination. But today, the Mann government is creating unnecessary conflict for political gain. We are not demanding Punjab’s share of water, we are merely asking for Haryana’s share of drinking water,” he added.

Thanking the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Saini said that the court has delivered its decision after carefully considering and hearing both parties. Saini said: “Disregarding constitutional decisions has unfortunately become a habit for them.”

He said that the Constitution is supreme and “it is the duty of persons like us holding constitutional offices to uphold and respect the authority of the judiciary. Defying the court’s order, locking the dam, and staging a protest is not only improper but also sets a wrong precedent”.