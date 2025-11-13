‘Punjab’s 3,100 villages to get sports stadium’

Chandigarh: Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training minister and State President of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Aman Arora inaugurated the construction work of sports stadiums in 11 villages of the Sunam constituency, to be built at a total cost of Rs 5.32 crore.

These stadiums are expected to be completed within three months.

Arora informed that sports stadiums are being constructed in 3,100 villages across Punjab at a total cost of approximately Rs 1,100 crore, while in the Sunam constituency, stadiums will be constructed in 29 villages at a cost of around Rs 11.5 crore.

He said these stadiums will provide an excellent platform for young players to hone their sporting skills and bring laurels to the state, besides channelising the energy of Youth.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab govt is implementing the “Har Pind Khed Maidan” (Sports Ground in Every Village) initiative in mission mode to encourage youth towards a healthy and active lifestyle at the village level.