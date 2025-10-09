Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda dies 11 days after road accident

Mohali: Popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda passed away on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 35 years old.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, Jawanda was admitted on September 27 in an extremely critical condition following a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which left him with severe spinal injuries and brain damage.

“Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away at 10:55 am on October 8 at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning,” the hospital said in its statement.

The accident reportedly occurred when Jawanda’s motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road. He had been on life support since the day of admission, with doctors

describing his condition as “extremely critical.”

Born in Pona village, Jagraon (Ludhiana), Rajvir Jawanda was widely admired for his soulful voice and his songs celebrating Punjabi pride and emotion. He rose to prominence with hits such as ‘Surname’, ‘Kamla’, ‘Mera Dil’, and ‘Sardari’. Other popular tracks include ‘Khush Reha Kar’, ‘Afreen’, ‘Landlord’, ‘Down to Earth’, and ‘Kangani’.

Beginning his musical career in 2014 with the single ‘Munda Like Me’, Jawanda quickly established himself as one of the leading voices of the Punjabi music industry.