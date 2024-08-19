Punjabi community declares support to Congress in state level conference

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the Punjabi community has played a leading role in the progress of the entire country, including Haryana.



He said Congress has always given full respect and representation to Punjabi society, but BJP government could not provide security to the community, let alone giving it its rights. He said crime in Haryana is completely out of control that businessmen have to pay ransom to miscreants to stay alive. “That is why we have resolved that as soon as Congress government is formed, we will end crime from the state and will not let criminals stay in Haryana,” he said.

Hooda addressing the state level ‘Punjabi Samaj Sammelan’ organised on the remembrance day of Veer Shaheed Madanlal Dhingra ji in Karnal on Sunday.

Many big leaders of the party and Punjabi society including Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan, senior leaders Raj Babbar, Ashok Arora, BB Batra, Subhash Batra and Kuldeep Sharma were present. Leaders and dignitaries of Punjabi society from across the state today announced full support to the Congress for the Assembly polls. All the leaders including Hooda paid tribute to Shaheed Madanlal Dhingra ji and spoke of dedication towards serving the country by taking inspiration from his life.

In his address, Hooda said the demands of the Punjabi society will be fulfilled and a separate welfare board will be formed for the society after the formation of the Congress govt. “A senior leader of the community would be made its chairman, who is fully aware of the issues and demands of the Punjabi society,” he said. He said Punjabi community was always given a fair share during the Congress govt, be it Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha tickets, place in the cabinet, chairmanship of boards and corporations or appointment in the CM office.