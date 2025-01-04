Punjab woman protest outside Kejriwal's residence, accuse AAP of breaking Rs 1000 aid promise

New Delhi: A group of women from Punjab on Saturday held a protest outside the residence of AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that his party had "failed" to honour its promise of providing a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000 to women in the state.

"Why hasn't Kejriwal kept the promises made to us three years ago? When will he fulfil them?" shouted the protesting women.

One protester said, "We filled out a form for Rs 1,000 three years ago. It's been more than three years, but we still haven't received any money."

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, a Congress MLA among the protesters, stated, "Kejriwal promised Rs 1,000 to the women of Punjab, but till today, they have received nothing. Now, he is promising Rs 2,100 to the women of Delhi."

"We want to inform the women in Delhi through this protest that these are just empty promises that are never fulfilled," Warring added.

Another woman protester said, "We are here to demand our rightful dues. We want justice for the false promises made by the AAP government in Punjab, which left us disappointed."

Congress leader Alok Sharma said, "The promises made by Kejriwal to the women of Punjab remain unfulfilled. We've come from Punjab to ensure that the women of Delhi do not face the same fate."

The protesters were holding placards that read "Sadda haq, itthe rakh," and "Kya hua tera wada, Kejriwal kya hai tera iradaha."

This comes after Kejriwal announced the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna on December 12, aimed at providing a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to the women in Delhi. He further promised that the amount would be increased to Rs 2,100 after the elections on December 12.

This announcement comes as Delhi prepares for assembly elections in February 2025.