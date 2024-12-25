Punjab witnesses surge in admissions to ITIs

Chandigarh: Punjab witnessed a significant increase in admissions to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. The surge is attributed to the state government's “concerted efforts to provide vocational education to youth and the substantial positive transformations being implemented in the technical education sector”. 25 percent seats have been increased in government ITIs this year to bring the total number of additional seats to 52,000 by 2025. Five ITIs at Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Sunam and Manakpur Sharif have been upgraded under MPLAD.