‘Punjab witnesses healthcare revolution under AAP’

NEW DELHI / PUNJAB: In a game-changing move that could redefine public healthcare delivery in India, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday unveiled Punjab’s most ambitious health initiative yet — the “Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.”

Launching the scheme in Chandigarh, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the rollout of health cards that will entitle every family in Punjab to Rs 10 lakh worth of free cashless treatment annually at any government or empanelled private hospital. Arvind Kejriwal declared the scheme a “national model,” calling it a historic step in India’s healthcare landscape.

Registration begins October 2 using just a voter ID and Aadhaar card.

Addressing a gathering in Mohali, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, “India is a poor country. People struggle to afford basic food. When someone in the family falls ill, people are forced to sell their jewellery or land. What Punjab is accomplishing today should have happened 50 years ago. Education and healthcare are AAP’s two highest priorities.”