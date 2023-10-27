Punjab witnesses 53% decrease in paddy straw burning

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has undertaken substantial measures to address the critical issue of paddy straw burning in the state. Their persistent efforts have yielded impressive results and the number of fire counts has reduced from 5,798 in 2022 to 2,704 in 2023, a whopping 53% decrease as on 25 Oct 2023 vis-a-vis 25 Oct 2022. The tracking of the number of fire incidents is done starting 15 September every year.



Punjab, a state with 31 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation, generates a considerable 20 million tonnes of paddy straw. To address this challenge, the government adopted a comprehensive approach, implementing initiatives across both in-situ (on-field) and ex-situ (off-field) paddy straw management, driving behavioural change and communication and monitoring the implementation of initiatives through stringent review and monitoring. The state emphasised and focussed on long-term, sustainable solutions.

In-situ management initiatives include the provision of crop residue management (CRM) machines to farmers at a 80% subsidy for farmers groups and 50% subsidy for individual farmers. In September, well in advance of the harvesting season, the state-sanctioned the procurement of 24,000 machines, with 16,000 of these already in use by farmers.