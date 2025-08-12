Punjab withdraws land pooling policy

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday withdrew its land pooling policy amid mounting pressure from farmer bodies and rival political parties.

In a brief statement on Monday evening, the principal secretary in the Housing and Urban Development department said: “The government hereby withdraws the land pooling policy dated May 14 and its subsequent amendments.

“Consequently, all actions, like LOIs (letters of intent) issued, registration done, or any other action taken thereunder shall be reversed henceforth,” the statement said.

Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the AAP government has always placed farmers’ interests at the forefront.

“Whether it was waiving farm loans, fighting for better prices for crops, improving irrigation facilities, or providing relief in electricity bills, every step has been taken with the welfare of farmers in mind,” he said.

“The land pooling policy was also introduced in line with this vision. The objective was to make farmers active stakeholders in development, significantly increase the value of their land, and connect them with modern infrastructure and facilities,” Mundian said.

Real development is only achieved when farmers are happy and satisfied, he said, adding that if there was disagreement among farmers about any policy, imposing it forcefully goes against public interest and democratic principles.

“Therefore, the government has taken a major and historic decision to withdraw the land pooling policy, giving the highest importance to farmers’ voices,” Mundian added.