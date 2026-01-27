‘Punjab will go all out to get Chandigarh as capital’

Hoshiarpur: Punjab has been “unjustly denied” its rightful capital, claimed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday and said that any attempt to undermine his state’s claim over Chandigarh, Panjab University and its water rights will not succeed.

Mann said that his government will make all-out efforts to get Chandigarh as Punjab’s own capital.

At present, Union Territory Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Addressing a gathering here after hoisting the national tricolour during a function on the occasion of Republic Day, the Punjab Chief Minister stated that despite so many sacrifices, achievements and service to the nation, Punjab does not have its own capital.

“Since Independence, Punjab has been unlawfully deprived of it. To worsen the situation, conspiracies are hatched daily to deprive the state of its capital, Panjab University, of its waters and other rights. This will never be allowed,” he said.

Chandigarh was, is and will always remain an integral part of Punjab, and the state government will make all-out efforts to get its capital, noted Mann.

“We will do whatever is needed for it,” asserted Mann.

Expressing anguish over the absence of a separate High Court for the state, Mann said it was unfortunate that Punjab does not have its own high court, whereas small states in the North East have their own high courts.

He alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to end Punjab’s right over the Bhakra Beas Management Board, “which we did not allow to be successful.”

Mann added that the Centre has not only changed the name of the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme but its entire structure as well.

“Because of which, the livelihoods of scheduled caste workers, women and landless families have come into danger,” he said.

The Chief Minister said at present, 19.85 lakh people are registered as MGNREGA workers in Punjab and out of which, 12.65 lakh belong to the SC families.

“In this regard, we are fighting and raising our voice for Punjab’s rights, be it through the Vidhan Sabha or any other way,” Mann said.

He also pointed towards the non-release of RDF funds to the state.

“Our RDF funds have been stopped. The Constitution mentions the rights of all states and their fundamental rights. Even then, we have to struggle to get our rights,” he said.

Mann further announced that the 650th Parkash Parv (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji, falling on February 1, will be celebrated on a grand scale, with programmes and events to be organised from February 1 this year to February 20, 2027.